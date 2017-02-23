Richard Spencer got kicked out of CPAC
After briefly speaking to reporters at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference, more commonly referred to as CPAC, alt-right leader and white supremacist Richard Spencer got the boot, joining fellow inflammatory speaker Milo Yiannopoulos on the event’s sidelines. Referring to an incident on a street at the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington…
