Rihanna is Harvard’s humanitarian of the year
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Singer Rihanna was named Harvard University’s Humanitarian of the Year 2017 on Wednesday, joining the likes of former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Taliban attack survivor Malala Yousafzai and Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi. According to the Harvard Foundation, the award is presented each year “to an individual whose works and deeds have served to improve…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion