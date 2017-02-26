Quantcast

Robert Reich has one sure way to hit Trump where it hurts

Robert Reich

26 Feb 2017 at 00:57 ET                   
Screenshot of Robert Reich from the documentary "Inequality for All"

Both Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus, among other retailers, have dropped Trump brands, both Ivanka’s and her father’s. Their decisions came amid calls for a boycott against retailers that carry Trump products.

Macy’s dropped Donald Trump’s clothing line early in his campaign after he called Mexican immigrants “killers” and “rapists.“ Now Macy’s is under increasing pressure to drop Ivanka’s as well.

Travis Kalanick, Uber’s CEO, quit Trump’s economic advisory council after he was pressured by consumers and employees. That came after Trump’s Muslim ban and #deleteuber went viral.

Keep the pressure on. Let’s make it unprofitable to work with Trump. Boycott Trump. Reject companies that do business with Trump. Boycott companies whose CEOs collaborate with Trump.

You need to be both a political activist and a consumer activist.

Go to www.grabyourwallet.org for a complete list of companies to boycott.

 

 

