Rodrigo Duterte accused of paying police to kill
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
\
A retired Philippine police officer says President Rodrigo Duterte – when he was a mayor – ordered and paid him and other members of a “liquidation squad” to kill criminals and opponents. The former policeman, Arthur Lascanas, told a news conference on Monday that he was speaking up because he was bothered by his conscience -…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion