Rodrigo Duterte accused of paying police to kill

Al Jazeera

20 Feb 2017 at 08:00 ET                   
Rodrigo Duterte (Wikipedia Commons)

A retired Philippine police officer says President Rodrigo Duterte – when he was a mayor – ordered and paid him and other members of a “liquidation squad” to kill criminals and opponents. The former policeman, Arthur Lascanas, told a news conference on Monday that he was speaking up because he was bothered by his conscience -…

