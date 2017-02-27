Quantcast

Rosie O’Donnell, longtime Trump foe, to protest President

International Business Times

27 Feb 2017 at 16:39 ET                   
Rosie O'Donnell (AFP)

Actor Rosie O’Donnell, improbable longtime foe of the president of the United States, plans to protest Donald Trump outside the White House this week to coincide with the president’s first speech before a joint session of Congress. O’Donnell is expected to deliver a speech at an event put on by a number of so-called resistance groups,…

