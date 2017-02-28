Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Rubio calls to name Russian Embassy Plaza after Nemtsov

Newsweek

28 Feb 2017 at 13:29 ET                   
Marco Rubio (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio is pushing to honor killed Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov by naming the street in front of the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. after him. Rubio submitted the draft proposal on Monday, on the eve of the anniversary of Nemtsov’s suspicious death in central Moscow. The five men who allegedly carried out…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
GOP’s Obamacare replacement plan spirals down the drain — and even some Trump voters are worried
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+