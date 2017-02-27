Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Rumors persist about Chelsea Clinton’s political career

International Business Times

27 Feb 2017 at 16:42 ET                   
Chelsea Clinton, Vice Chair of the Clinton Foundation, appears at an announcement by ServiceNation to launch the "Serve A Year" initiatve on March 23, 2015 in Los Angeles, California (AFP Photo/Kevin Winter)

In the wake of her mother’s shocking loss in the 2016 presidential election, Chelsea Clinton’s public profile has risen, which has led to suggestions she could mount a political career of her own. Politico reported on Clinton’s increasingly pointed Twitter account Monday while the New York Post ran an editorial over the weekend titled, “God help…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
George Zimmerman praises Trump and Fox News on 5-year anniversary of Trayvon Martin’s death
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+