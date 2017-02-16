Russia demands explanation of Gen. James Mattis’s comments
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Russia has dismissed Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’s call for the U.S. to approach Moscow from a “position of strength.” Mattis made the remark Wednesday during his first visit to NATO headquarters in Brussels since being sworn in last month. While President Donald Trump has indicated a new U.S. skepticism towards NATO, even calling it “obsolete,” the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion