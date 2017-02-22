Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Russia not preparing psychological file on Trump, Kremlin says

International Business Times

22 Feb 2017 at 09:02 ET                   
Dmitry Peskov (rt.com)

Russia is not preparing a psychological dossier on U.S. President Donald Trump, the Kremlin said Wednesday, dismissing an NBC News report that said otherwise. The Monday report by the American news outlet said the file will be prepared by retired diplomats and some of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s staff to help him plan his first meeting…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Alex Jones thinks a ‘Homeland’ character is a conspiracy to make him look crazy
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+