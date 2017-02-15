Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Russia worried Trump will be killed or forced from office

International Business Times

15 Feb 2017 at 05:45 ET                   
A billboard showing a pictures of US president-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen through pedestrians in Danilovgrad, Montenegro, November 16, 2016. (REUTERS/Stevo Vasiljevic/File photo)

The Russian government is worried President Donald Trump will be killed or forced out of the White House before his term is up. The concerns come as Trump’s administration has been criticized for its close ties to the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “What the Kremlin fears most today is that Trump may be ousted…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Robert Reich: The latest White House mess exposes Donald Trump’s long con
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+