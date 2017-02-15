Russia worried Trump will be killed or forced from office
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The Russian government is worried President Donald Trump will be killed or forced out of the White House before his term is up. The concerns come as Trump’s administration has been criticized for its close ties to the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “What the Kremlin fears most today is that Trump may be ousted…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion