Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ruth Bader Ginsburg feels ‘hope’ after seeing public uprising

Newsweek

23 Feb 2017 at 23:30 ET                   
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Screen cap).

A U.S. Supreme Court justice has mounted a defense of the free press and praised women who marched in protest at Donald Trump ’s presidency. Speaking to the BBC’s Newsnight program in remarks set to be broadcast Thursday night, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, one of the 11 judges who sits on America’s highest court, said: “I read…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Keith Olbermann lists all the reasons Trump ‘must go’: His next enemy ‘could be you’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+