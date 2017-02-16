Quantcast

Ryan Murphy says ‘American Horror Story’ will pull from the 2016 election

Los Angeles Times

16 Feb 2017 at 14:00 ET                   
Ryan Murphy (Youtube)

It’s the news that some might think makes perfect sense: “American Horror Story” will tackle the 2016 presidential election. During an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live!” Wednesday night, “AHS” co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed that the next season of the popular FX horror anthology series would draw inspiration from the recent election that saw Donald…

