Ryan Murphy says ‘American Horror Story’ will pull from the 2016 election
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
It’s the news that some might think makes perfect sense: “American Horror Story” will tackle the 2016 presidential election. During an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live!” Wednesday night, “AHS” co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed that the next season of the popular FX horror anthology series would draw inspiration from the recent election that saw Donald…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion