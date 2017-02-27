Safe and ethical ways to edit the human genome
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
By Rosa Castro, Postdoctoral Associate in Science and Society, Duke University. Human genome editing raises a lot of questions. Gene sequence image via www.shutterstock.com. The National Academies of Science and Medicine (NASEM) released a report on Feb. 14 exploring the implications of new technologies that can alter the genome of living organisms, including humans. Although scientists…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion