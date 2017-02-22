Sanders supporters are taking over the Democratic Party
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders may have lost the 2016 Democratic nomination, but the fiery politician and his large contingent of supporters don’t appear to have given up the fight in 2017 and beyond. The progressive, self-described “Democratic socialist” still has many loyalists who they are fighting along different battle lines: by running for local city and…
