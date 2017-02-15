‘Saturday Night Live’ ratings soar thanks to Baldwin’s Trump and McCarthy’s Spicer
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump is making “Saturday Night Live’s” ratings great again. NBC’s long-running late-night sketch comedy program is having its most-watched season in 22 years, thanks in large part to Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of the 45th president of the United States and, more recently, Melissa McCarthy’s devastating take on White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Through…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion