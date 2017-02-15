Schwarzenegger: Congress approval rating is so low it ‘couldn’t beat herpes in the polls’
Herpes, Nickelback are more popular than Congress, Schwarzenegger says in call for redistricting reform
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Tuesday noted the deep unpopularity of members of Congress as he pushed for redistricting reform across the nation. “Here are some of the things that are more popular than Congress: hemorrhoids, Nickelback, traffic jams, root canals, colonoscopies, herpes. Even herpes, they couldn’t beat herpes in the polls,” Schwarzenegger says in…
