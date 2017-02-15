Quantcast

Schwarzenegger: Congress approval rating is so low it ‘couldn’t beat herpes in the polls’

Los Angeles Times

15 Feb 2017 at 00:00 ET                   
Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (Screen capture)

Herpes, Nickelback are more popular than Congress, Schwarzenegger says in call for redistricting reform

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Tuesday noted the deep unpopularity of members of Congress as he pushed for redistricting reform across the nation. “Here are some of the things that are more popular than Congress: hemorrhoids, Nickelback, traffic jams, root canals, colonoscopies, herpes. Even herpes, they couldn’t beat herpes in the polls,” Schwarzenegger says in…

