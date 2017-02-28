Scientists find evidence of a real-life Star Wars planet
George Lucas may not have been far off in his depiction of Luke Skywalker’s home, according to scientists. Researchers at University College London found evidence of planetary debris orbiting a double sun in deep space, making a real-life Star Wars’ Tatooine entirely possible. Researchers found the remains of an asteroid orbiting a white dwarf and a…
