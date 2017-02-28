Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Scientists find evidence of a real-life Star Wars planet

International Business Times

28 Feb 2017 at 17:52 ET                   
Tatooine From Star Wars (Wikipedia)

George Lucas may not have been far off in his depiction of Luke Skywalker’s home, according to scientists. Researchers at University College London found evidence of planetary debris orbiting a double sun in deep space, making a real-life Star Wars’ Tatooine entirely possible. Researchers found the remains of an asteroid orbiting a white dwarf and a…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Olbermann: Trump’s ‘bullsh*t’ anti-immigrant campaign is designed to ‘terrify Americans into submission’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+