Sean Spicer says town hall anger ‘manufactured’: ‘Just because they’re loud doesn’t mean there are many’

Sean Spicer (MSNBC/screen grab)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested this week that some of the angry constituents showing up at town hall events in Republican districts were paid protesters.

ABC’s Jonathan Karl noted during Wednesday’s briefing that President Donald Trump had recently complained on Twitter that opposition to the repeal of President Barack Obama’s health care reform law at town hall events was being “planned out by liberal activists.”

“Some people are clearly upset,” Spicer admitted. “But there is a bit of professional protester, manufactured base in there.”

“When you look at some of these districts and some of these things, it is not a representation of a member’s district,” he added. “It is a loud, small group of people disrupting something, in many cases, for media attention.”

“Just because they’re loud doesn’t necessarily mean that there are many.”

According to the press secretary, people who were worried about losing their health care coverage “should be applauding the president’s action for wanting to make sure we put a system in place that does what they were supposed to have been promised a while back.”

