Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Secret witness in Robert Durst murder case revealed to be a friend of victim Susan Berman

Los Angeles Times

16 Feb 2017 at 09:23 ET                   
Real estate heir Robert Durst appears in a criminal courtroom for his trial on charges of trespassing on property owned by his estranged family, in New York on Dec. 10, 2014. Photo by Mike Segar for Reuters.

LOS ANGELES—It was finally time for the secret witness. As two bodyguards escorted the man into the courtroom through a back entrance, New York real estate scion Robert Durst leaned forward slightly, tracing the man’s steps with his eyes. It was Nathan “Nick” Chavin, his longtime friend and the man whose wedding he had attended as…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Veteran public defender: Trump is exhibiting all of the ’12 most common signs of a guilty person’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+