Senate advances nomination of Trump pick Pruitt to head EPA

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee confirmation hearing on his nomination to be administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The U.S. Senate on Thursday voted to advance the nomination of President Donald Trump’s pick to run the Environmental Protection Agency and a final vote could occur on Friday.

The Senate voted 54 to 46 to advance Scott Pruitt, the attorney general of oil and gas producing Oklahoma. Pruitt has come under criticism from many lawmakers for suing the agency he intends to run 14 times on behalf of Oklahoma. One Republican, Senator Sue Collins, said this week she would not vote for Pruitt in the final vote.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)