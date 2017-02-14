Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Should cybersecurity be a human right?

The Conversation

14 Feb 2017 at 08:10 ET                   
Cyber Security (Shutterstock)

By Scott Shackelford, Associate Professor of Business Law and Ethics, Indiana University. Digital information should be private and secure. Digital communications via shutterstock.com Having access to the internet is increasingly considered to be an emerging human right. International organizations and national governments have begun to formally recognize its importance to freedom of speech, expression and information…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
For America’s sake, we need answers about Russia — now
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+