Simon & Schuster cancels publication of Milo Yiannopoulos’ book amid outrage over video comments

Milo (Photo: Screen capture)

Publisher Simon & Schuster on Monday announced it is canceling the publication of far-right “provocateur” Milo Yiannopoulos’ upcoming book, Dangerous, after a video surfaced of the Breitbart senior editor advocating for 13-year-old boys to have sex with adult men.

Senior Vice President of corporate communications Adam Rothberg tweeted the decision amid growing controversy surrounding Yiannopoulos’ unearthed comments. The video already prompted the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to rescind Yiannopoulos’ invitation to give the keynote speech at this year’s assembly. Separate reports indicate the far-right mouthpiece is “facing possible dismissal” at Breitbart—the publication formerly chaired by chief White House strategist Steve Bannon—as staffers threaten to leave the company if Yiannopoulos remains on the masthead.