Snowden says report proves he never spied for Russia

International Business Times

11 Feb 2017 at 13:58 ET                   
Edward Snowden (twitter.com)

Former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Edward Snowden claimed Saturday that an NBC News report, which said Russia was planning to hand over the whistleblower to President Donald Trump as a “gift,” proved that he never spied for Moscow. Snowden, who was given refuge in Russia in 2013, is facing espionage charges in his home country…

