‘So-called president is upset’: Internet blisters Trump for attacking federal judge who ruled against him

In what pretty much anyone could have seen coming, Twitter users slapped back at Donald Trump on Saturday by calling him a “so-called president” after he attacked United States District Court jurist James Robart as a “so-called judge” due to his Friday night ruling.

Trump launched a bitter tirade at Robart Saturday morning, less than twelve hours after the judge temporarily slapped down his travel ban.

Writing, “The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” Trump opened up a can of worms among many Twitter users who see him as a illegitimate president due to Russian interference in the election and losing in the popular vote by 3 million.

Trump, who is highly sensitive to any suggestion that he is not the rightful president, came under withering attack on Twitter under “So-Called President.”

A sampling, and Trump’s tweet that set off the firestorm, below:

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

This "so-called" judge was nominated by a "so-called" President & was confirmed by the "so-called" Senate. Read the "so-called" Constitution https://t.co/xQotyL1kHM — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 4, 2017

This is not the first time the so-called president attacked a judge. https://t.co/nckMuzrZbT — Mayumi Narako (@MayumiNarako) February 4, 2017

So-called President Is Upset https://t.co/8MK0RP4sOe — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 4, 2017

No "so-called." Judge Robart is a GWB appointee who was confirmed 99-0. We are watching closely your contempt for our Judicial Branch. https://t.co/k1La1mPlHj — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) February 4, 2017

Uh-oh, even @realDonaldTrump can't figure out how to defend his crazy actions. He's now just shouting campaign slogans. #SoCalledPresident https://t.co/MaBvaXrAcS — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 4, 2017

shut the fuck up u so-called president https://t.co/uYJUuwyPUk — z☯ (@itsxzoe) February 4, 2017

The "so-called" President was punked by a real judge. #MuslimBan — BlackHistory-101 (@share_black) February 4, 2017

Would you like me to send you a copy of the constitution So-called President? Free two day shipping pic.twitter.com/O9N1tQJpo2 — Sean Lawrence (@Sean_Lawrence_) February 4, 2017

#ThingsYouThoughtWereReal That Compassion, Tolerance, and Respect would win over Cruelty, Prejudice, and Ignorance by a So-called President pic.twitter.com/N8hNY0DjZw — Cobalt West (@cobaltwest) February 4, 2017

The Judge went through due process, did not depend on Russia hacking, FBI nor denigrate the competition, unlike the So-called president. — Ladybug #DemForce (@Ladybug014) February 4, 2017

A President knows they are subject to the law. A so-called president not so much it seems. #SoCalledPresident https://t.co/KMMNckuJ0g — Kevin Huinink (@kevinhuinink) February 4, 2017

My So-Called Judge, the new Claire Danes judge show — Josh Barro (@jbarro) February 4, 2017

My So-Called Judge has been practicing law since 1973 & written several dissertations. My so-called President can't even formulate a tweet. — PoliticalGroove (@PoliticalGroove) February 4, 2017

If @GOP loves America you'd invoke the 25th amend before the so-called President's found under the Resolute desk mumbling tweets to himself. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 4, 2017