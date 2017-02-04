Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘So-called president is upset’: Internet blisters Trump for attacking federal judge who ruled against him

Tom Boggioni

04 Feb 2017 at 15:01 ET                   
HERSHEY, PA - DECEMBER 15, 2016: President-Elect Donald Trump speaks of his relief to have won the state of Texas on Election night during his speech at the "Thank You Tour" rally at the Giant Center (Shutterstock).

In what pretty much anyone could have seen coming, Twitter users slapped back at Donald Trump on Saturday by calling him a “so-called president” after he attacked United States District Court jurist James Robart as a “so-called judge” due to his Friday night ruling.

Trump launched a bitter tirade at Robart Saturday morning, less than twelve hours after the judge temporarily slapped down his travel ban.

Writing, “The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!” Trump opened up a can of worms among many Twitter users who see him as a illegitimate president due to Russian interference in the election and losing in the popular vote by 3 million.

Trump, who is highly sensitive to any suggestion that he is not the rightful president, came under withering attack on Twitter under “So-Called President.”

A sampling, and Trump’s tweet that set off the firestorm, below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Melissa McCarthy kills it as Sean Spicer in SNL White House press conference
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+