South Korea plans retaliation over North Korea’s missile launch
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
South Korea is considering test-firing a ballistic missile in response to North Korea’s medium-range ballistic missile test early Sunday into the East Sea, Seoul’s military officials said Monday. Pyongyang claimed Monday the ballistic missile it test-fired a day earlier is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. “In response to North Korea’s missile launch Sunday, we are…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion