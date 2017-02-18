St. Louis County cop says he was told to ‘tone down his gayness’
CLAYTON, Mo. — A 22-year St. Louis County police veteran who was once picked to become the department’s liaison to the gay community is now suing the department for discrimination. In a lawsuit filed Jan. 10, Sgt. Keith Wildhaber claims a former St. Louis County Police Board member told him to “tone down your gayness” if…
