Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

St. Louis County cop says he was told to ‘tone down his gayness’

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

18 Feb 2017 at 06:53 ET                   
Police monitor the crowd as protesters gathered after a shooting incident in St. Louis, Missouri on Aug. 19, 2015. Photo by Kenny Bahr for Reuters.

CLAYTON, Mo. — A 22-year St. Louis County police veteran who was once picked to become the department’s liaison to the gay community is now suing the department for discrimination. In a lawsuit filed Jan. 10, Sgt. Keith Wildhaber claims a former St. Louis County Police Board member told him to “tone down your gayness” if…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Pure fantasy’: Robert Reich explains Trump’s ‘nutty’ America First economics
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+