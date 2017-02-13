Quantcast

Stanford students launch petition to reinstate attorney

San Jose Mercury News

13 Feb 2017 at 16:29 ET                   
Stanford (stanford.edu)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Outraged by news that an attorney who represented Stanford University students in sexual assault complaints was let go after criticizing the school’s process of adjudicating such cases, a student group has launched an online petition demanding that university president Marc Tessier-Lavigne immediately reinstate the lawyer. “Stanford University should not take actions to…

