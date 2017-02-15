Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Stephen Colbert rips Sean Spicer’s disastrous press conference: ”He’s the M.C. Escher of bullsh*t’

Tom Boggioni

15 Feb 2017 at 01:24 ET                   
Late Show host Stephen Colbert -- (CBS screen grab)

Stephen Colbert tore into  Sean Spicer’s less than stellar press conference from Tuesday afternoon, labeling the White House press secretary the “M.C. Esher of bullsh*t.”

Spicer was given the unenviable task of having to explain how the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn came about as well as dodge questions on when exactly President Donald Trump knew he had a major problem on his hands.

“Now, today, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer ‘spicesplained’ why the president was forced to let Flynn go,” the Late Show host began before showing a clip of Spicer’s almost nonsensical timeline of what transpired at the White House, including saying “It wasn’t a legal issue, it was a trust issue.”

“Yes, it makes perfect sense,” Colbert smirked. “It wasn’t a legal issue, it was a ‘trust’ issue. Trump stopped trusting Flynn, because Flynn did something that was so darn legal that Trump had to ask for his resignation.”

“Say what you will about Sean Spicer, but he’s the M.C.. Escher of  bullsh*t,” Colbert quipped.

Watch the video below via CBS:

;

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Don Lemon smacks down Trump advocate complaining intel community ‘illegally’ spied on Flynn
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+