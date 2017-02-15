Stephen Colbert rips Sean Spicer’s disastrous press conference: ”He’s the M.C. Escher of bullsh*t’

Late Show host Stephen Colbert -- (CBS screen grab)

Stephen Colbert tore into Sean Spicer’s less than stellar press conference from Tuesday afternoon, labeling the White House press secretary the “M.C. Esher of bullsh*t.”

Spicer was given the unenviable task of having to explain how the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn came about as well as dodge questions on when exactly President Donald Trump knew he had a major problem on his hands.

“Now, today, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer ‘spicesplained’ why the president was forced to let Flynn go,” the Late Show host began before showing a clip of Spicer’s almost nonsensical timeline of what transpired at the White House, including saying “It wasn’t a legal issue, it was a trust issue.”

“Yes, it makes perfect sense,” Colbert smirked. “It wasn’t a legal issue, it was a ‘trust’ issue. Trump stopped trusting Flynn, because Flynn did something that was so darn legal that Trump had to ask for his resignation.”

“Say what you will about Sean Spicer, but he’s the M.C.. Escher of bullsh*t,” Colbert quipped.



