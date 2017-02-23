Quantcast

Steven Mnuchin offered a vague glimpse of upcoming tax reform

International Business Times

23 Feb 2017 at 09:43 ET                   
Steven Mnuchin's confirmatio hearing (YouTube)

In his first television interview since the Senate confirmed him Feb. 13, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin promised the new administration’s tax overhaul would arrive before Congress planned to kick off its summer break for the month of August. “We want to get this done by the August recess,” Mnuchin said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” early Thursday…

