Steven Mnuchin offered a vague glimpse of upcoming tax reform
In his first television interview since the Senate confirmed him Feb. 13, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin promised the new administration’s tax overhaul would arrive before Congress planned to kick off its summer break for the month of August. “We want to get this done by the August recess,” Mnuchin said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” early Thursday…
