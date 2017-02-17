Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Strongest storm in years taking aim at Southern California

Los Angeles Times

17 Feb 2017 at 23:56 ET                   
Spillways of the Oroville Dam in Oroville, CA (Screen capture)

LOS ANGELES — The storm is expected to dump up to 6 inches of rain on Los Angeles County beaches and valleys and 5 to 10 inches on south-facing foothills and coastal mountain slopes, according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘What stories are phony?’: Don Lemon nails GOP pundits when they can’t give ‘fake news’ examples
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+