Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Stunning video shows iceberg size of Delaware ready to break off Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica

International Business Times

23 Feb 2017 at 16:58 ET                   
Antarctica's Larsen C Ice Shelf (Youtube)

Stunning video footage of an enormous crack in the Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica was released this week by the British Antarctic Survey. A huge iceberg more than 5,000 sq km, almost the size of Delaware, is ready to break off from the ice shelf, satellite observations this month show. The aerial footage of the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Like a scary buddy comedy’: Marc Lamont Hill knocks Priebus and Bannon’s creepy CPAC appearance
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+