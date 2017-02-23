Stunning video shows iceberg size of Delaware ready to break off Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica
Stunning video footage of an enormous crack in the Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica was released this week by the British Antarctic Survey. A huge iceberg more than 5,000 sq km, almost the size of Delaware, is ready to break off from the ice shelf, satellite observations this month show. The aerial footage of the…
