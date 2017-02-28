Supreme Court casts doubts about North Carolina law banning sex offenders from social media
Justices skeptical about North Carolina law banning sex offenders from social media
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court justices on Monday cast doubt on a North Carolina law that bans registered sex offenders from using Facebook and other online social media. Through their questions and statements, justices repeatedly voiced skepticism about the 2008 law now being challenged by Durham, N.C., resident and convicted sex offender Lester G. Packingham Jr. A…
