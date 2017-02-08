Supreme Court nominee calls Trump’s remarks on judge ‘disheartening,’ ‘demoralizing’
U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court on Wednesday distanced himself from the president, calling Trump’s comments on a federal judge “demoralizing” and “disheartening.” Politico confirmed federal Appellate Judge Neil Gorsuch, who was making the rounds in Washington this week, made the comments during a meeting with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. Politico said a…
