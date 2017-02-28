SUV hits student band members in Alabama Mardi Gras parade: reports

Police crime scene tape at shooting incident (Shutterstock.com)

An SUV plowed into a Mardi Gras parade crowd in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on Tuesday, injuring several members of a high school marching band and resulting in the event being canceled, local media and police said.

Eleven students were injured, three of them critically, WPMI television station reported during a live broadcast. Broadcasters said the driver appeared to hit the gas pedal rather than the brakes.

Local police could not immediately confirm to Reuters the number of people hurt. At least two reports described the vehicle involved in the incident as an SUV.

“We have had a traffic incident with multiple injuries during the Mardi Gras parade,” the Gulf Shores Police Department said in a Facebook post, adding the parade was canceled.

The incident came just days after a drunk driver was accused of plowing a pickup truck into a crowd of spectators at a weekend Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, injuring 28 people in a crash that brought chaos to the city’s signature celebration.

