Sweden’s official Twitter spends two days debunking Trump’s bizarre claim about refugee terrorists

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with retail industry leaders at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 15, 2017 (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

In a speech delivered Saturday, President Donald Trump pledged, yet again, to keep America safe. This time, the danger looming on the country’s horizon was to become like Sweden, a Scandinavian country that’s historically taken in record numbers of refugees and immigrants.

“We’ve got to keep our country safe,” Trump said at the rally in Melbourne, Fla. “You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden—Sweden, who would believe this?”

The statement confounded many Swedish people, who couldn’t figure out what terrible fate had befallen them the night before. “Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking?” tweeted former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt.

Later, the President clarified on Twitter that he’d been referring to a Fox News segment about refugees in Sweden, which had aired the night before his speech.

On Monday, Sweden’s official Twitter account took the President to task for suggesting that their country had become a dangerous place because of refugees.

Let's be clear: a lot happened #lastnightinsweden. Things happen all of the time. Just not the things @realdonaldtrump are spreading. — @sweden / Max (@sweden) February 20, 2017

We have around 100 murders per year. Thats like two days in the US. Two. Days. — @sweden / Max (@sweden) February 20, 2017

Crime in Sweden has not increased over the last 20 years. On the contrary, Sweden is safer. — @sweden / Max (@sweden) February 20, 2017

Sweden as a country is richer than ever.https://t.co/hUv7mNCoaJ — @sweden / Max (@sweden) February 20, 2017

Some say we are still the best country in the world to live in…https://t.co/QCuQWzfwzf — @sweden / Max (@sweden) February 20, 2017

Throughout the next day, the Twitter account continued disputing the President’s statement—but confessed that Sweden was not without its problems.

“As I’ve stated before, Sweden is facing true challenges. I consider our banana pizza one of them.”

As Politifact pointed out, Sweden did take measures in 2015 to curb migration to the country, following the record number of asylum applications in 2015. But political scientist Henrik Selin explained that the measure was temporary and not linked to rising crime.

“In general, crime statistics have gone down the last (few) years, and no there is no evidence to suggest that new waves of immigration has lead to increased crime,” Selin told Politifact.