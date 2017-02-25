Quantcast

Syrian cinematographer unable to attend Oscar ceremony due to US travel restrictions

Al Jazeera

25 Feb 2017 at 13:49 ET                   
White Helmet Worker (Youtube)

A Syrian cinematographer who worked on an Oscar-nominated documentary has been barred from entering the United States to attend Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony. Despite being granted a US visa, Khaled Khatib, 21 – who documented Syria’s civil war in the film The White Helmets – was scheduled to depart from the Turkish capital Istanbul on Saturday…

