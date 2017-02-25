Syrian ‘White Helmets’ cinematographer barred from attending Oscars because of travel ban
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A Syrian cinematographer who worked on an Oscar-nominated documentary has been barred from entering the United States to attend Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony. Despite being granted a US visa, Khaled Khatib, 21 – who documented Syria’s civil war in the film The White Helmets – was scheduled to depart from the Turkish capital Istanbul on Saturday…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion