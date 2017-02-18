Quantcast

Tainted electoral victory — Hitler’s controversial rise to power

Newsweek

18 Feb 2017 at 12:47 ET                   
Portrait dated 1938 of German Nazi Chancellor Adolf Hitler (1889-1945)

Tainted Electoral Victory—Hitler’s Controversial Rise

This article, and others about about one of history’s most frightening figures and the rise of 21st century neo-Nazis, is featured in Newsweek’s Special Edition: Hitler— The Evolution of Evil. This article is from the Newsweek archives and was originally published on November 19, 1933, by Newsweek Staff. “Today I thank my millions of German countrymen…

