Tainted electoral victory — Hitler’s controversial rise to power
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Tainted Electoral Victory—Hitler’s Controversial Rise
This article, and others about about one of history’s most frightening figures and the rise of 21st century neo-Nazis, is featured in Newsweek’s Special Edition: Hitler— The Evolution of Evil. This article is from the Newsweek archives and was originally published on November 19, 1933, by Newsweek Staff. “Today I thank my millions of German countrymen…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion