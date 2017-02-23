Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Tech companies respond to Trump administration’s removal of protections for transgender students

International Business Times

23 Feb 2017 at 17:18 ET                   
The Apple logo is lit on the first day of sale for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, in Sydney on Sept. 19, 2014. By David Gray for Reuters.

The Donald Trump Administration is once again at odds with parts of the tech community following the decision to roll back Obama-era guidelines that allow transgender students to use public school restrooms that match their gender identity. Apple has been one of the most outspoken companies regarding the topic, issuing a statement that the company believes…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Have some courage’: Gabby Giffords nails Gohmert for blaming canceled town hall on her shooting
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+