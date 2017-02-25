Teen asked if he’d have sex with his parents during TGI Friday’s job interview

(TGI Friday's Restaurant pic by Mike Mozart/ Creative Commons)

Daniel Dougherty, an 18-year-old apprentice engineer, was caught off guard while interviewing for a job at a local TGI Friday’s in Derby, England earlier this month. Interviewers apparently asked him a series of inappropriate and bizarre questions — to say the least.

“Would you rather sh*t a brick or cry a glass?” was one of the questions Dougherty was asked. He was also asked if he’d “rather watch his parents have sex for a year or join in just for the start.” The interviewer was believed to be a bartender on staff at the Friday’s.

“The questioning started quite normally, and he asked for my previous experience,” according to Dougherty. “But after five minutes the interviewer began plucking questions out of thin air. When he asked me if I would sleep with my parents for a year or just join in for the start, my stomach turned and I told him it was wrong and I wasn’t going to answer.”

Dougherty said that after being asked multiple questions like that one, he got up and left the interview. “It was a quick and open interview in the restaurant which is what I had been told would happen,” Dougherty said, according to Daily Mail. “I’d already had a successful phone interview and I was really looking forward to this.”

After he was asked about sh*tting a brick, Dougherty said “I just stared at him open-mouthed. It was quickly followed by, would I eat chocolate-flavored sh*t or sh*t-flavored chocolate. I humored him by saying ‘chocolate-flavored shit,’ but then stood up to go.”

A spokesperson for the chain said in a statement:

Fridays offers an industry-leading recruitment process, and this incident fell severely below our high standards. The questions posed during the interview with the candidate are absolutely not part of TGI Friday’s interview process and we were very disappointed to learn of this incident. The person was immediately suspended and has since left the business.

Dougherty was offered a second interview. He said, “I’m definitely not taking the offer of their second interview, and I probably won’t go there to eat either.”