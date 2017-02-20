Quantcast

Terrorists could kill millions with biological weapons, Bill Gates warns

International Business Times

20 Feb 2017 at 11:01 ET                   
Bill Gates answers questions during an interview (AFP)

Wars of the future could see terrorists kill tens of millions of people through bioterrorism in the next 15 years, Bill Gates warned global leaders this week gathered at a security conference. Gates, the worlds richest man and the co-founder of Microsoft, said world leaders were ignoring “the link between health security and international security at…

