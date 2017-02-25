Texas Democrats say emphasizing voter ID fears could drive up turnout in 2018
DALLAS — Melissa Thrailkill witnessed Republicans in Texas win the messaging battle — and elections — for years by using immigration as a unifying issue for the party’s base. She said it’s now time for Democrats to unify around a single issue that evokes strong emotion and turnout in midterm elections. And in Texas that issue…
