The EPA has a new leader, and the outlook for science is not good
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Make the EPA Great Again? Marc St. Gil, Documerica The Atlas Chemical Company Belches Smoke across Pasture Land in Foreground. 06/1972 The Environmental Protection Agency officially has a new leader: The Senate confirmed Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as head of the EPA on Friday afternoon. As attorney General, Pruitt has sued the EPA 13 times,…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion