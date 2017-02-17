Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

The EPA has a new leader, and the outlook for science is not good

Popular Science

17 Feb 2017 at 16:27 ET                   
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt (Screenshot)

Make the EPA Great Again? Marc St. Gil, Documerica The Atlas Chemical Company Belches Smoke across Pasture Land in Foreground. 06/1972 The Environmental Protection Agency officially has a new leader: The Senate confirmed Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as head of the EPA on Friday afternoon. As attorney General, Pruitt has sued the EPA 13 times,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘A stone cold racist and white supremacist sympathizer’: Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries blasts Steve Bannon
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+