‘The future is female’: Designers at New York Fashion Week use the runway for political statements

NYFW (Twitter/ Super model daily)

Fashion designers made a political statement during New York’s Fashion Week by sending models down the runway with feminist shirts and “Make America New York” hats.

Designer Prabal Gurung opened the show with sophisticated attire, but closed it with a statement about President Donald Trump’s recent proposed policies. Models donned shirts that read, “The Future is Female,” “3 Million,” and “Nevertheless, she persisted.”

Gurung told CNN in a phone interview, “We’re living in this day and age and time when we are questioning, and should be questioning, what is our responsibility, our part, our action,” when asked about the shirts. “It’s the right thing to do. That’s how we all feel. It is basic human decency. There is nothing political about it.”

He also noted that he had not received any backlash from “retail partners like Bergdorfs, Saks, Neiman, Nordstrom.” Nordstrom recently dropped Ivanka Trump‘s brand over boycotts. Instead, Gurung told CNN he’s gotten the “best reaction” from the aforementioned partners, adding, “Everyone was excited. It was truly about calling the world together.”

Steven Kolb, the president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, told CNN that fashion has always been political, “but maybe it’s more amplified now because of this election we just came out of.”

New Yorkers Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne designed a new Public School clothing line (described as “street-savvy clothing“) and were the masterminds behind the “Make America New York” red hats. They also designed hoodies with the words “We Need Leaders” on the back.