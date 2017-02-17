Quantcast

The new offensive on Alzheimer’s disease

Newsweek

17 Feb 2017 at 08:39 ET                   
A woman suffering from Alzheimer's desease walks in a corridor on March 18, 2011 in a retirement house in Angervilliers, eastern France. [AFP]

Close The announcement came the day before Thanksgiving, but there was nothing in it to be thankful for: An experimental Alzheimer’s drug many thought would slow the disease’s steady cognitive decline had failed to make a significant difference in a massive trial of people with early signs of the illness. Marty Reiswig took the news hard.…

