The new offensive on Alzheimer’s disease
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Close The announcement came the day before Thanksgiving, but there was nothing in it to be thankful for: An experimental Alzheimer’s drug many thought would slow the disease’s steady cognitive decline had failed to make a significant difference in a massive trial of people with early signs of the illness. Marty Reiswig took the news hard.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion