The Time Warner-AT&T deal is free from FCC scrutiny, but not Trump’s
Providing some regulatory relief for AT&T Inc. and Time Warner Inc., Federal Communications Commission Chair Ajit Pai told the Wall Street Journal Monday that he would not review the two companies’ proposed $85.4 billion merger. But while the Justice Department will be the lone agency overseeing the deal, AT&T and Time Warner may face pushback from…
