‘They don’t care!’: ‘The View’ blows up as Joy Behar says GOP ‘sell their souls’ to cover for Trump

'The View's' Joy Behar and Jedediah Bila argue about Republicans holding President Trump accountable (Screen cap).

Things got feisty on ABC’s The View on Wednesday after co-host Joy Behar insisted that Republicans will “sell their souls” to cover up for Trump as long as he signs their proposed tax cuts.

During a discussion of President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to the Russian government, Behar ripped the Republican Party for supposedly being unwilling to investigate the Trump campaign’s reported regular contacts with Russian intelligence officials throughout 2016.

“The Republican Party is not stepping up the way they should,” she said. “They will sell their soul down the river — sell democracy down the river — so that the rich can get tax cuts.”

Co-host Jedediah Bila quickly interjected and pointed out that several Republicans — including GOP Sens. Mitch McConnell, Richard Burr, and Roy Blunt — had all expressed a desire to have a full investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia.

Behar, however, was not impressed, and repeatedly raised her voice to say, “they don’t care” about getting to the bottom of the Russia scandal.

Co-host Sunny Hostin then jumped in to say that, if Trump really did collude with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential campaign, “this is treason.”

