This ancient society passed power down from woman to woman

Popular Science

22 Feb 2017 at 10:50 ET                   

The evidence lies in a Chaco Canyon crypt flickr user John Fowler Remnants of the Chaco Canyon great houses are preserved today in Chaco Culture National Historic Park. In a colossal 650-room structure built over a millennia ago in present-day New Mexico, women ruled. This stone structure—dubbed Pueblo Bonito—is the largest of the “great houses” the…

