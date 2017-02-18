This is how you find out what brands on Facebook can see about you
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Ads show up all over Facebook, in the sidebars and even in your news feed, sometimes they’re eerily on point with products or services you’ve recently searched or chatted about. But have you ever wondered which brands actually know personal details about you? You can find out, pretty easily, with a feature Facebook offers. Here’s how:…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion