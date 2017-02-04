Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Thousands of LGBTQ protesters rally against Trump at historic Stonewall Inn

David Ferguson

04 Feb 2017 at 18:15 ET                   
A marcher at the Stonewall protest Feb. 4, 2017 (Twitter.com)

Thousands of LGBTQ anti-Trump protesters and their supporters jammed the streets around New York City’s historic Stonewall Inn on Saturday in a show of solidarity against the new administration’s discriminatory policies.

According to NBC New York, the protesters waved yellow flags and marched from the intersection of Eight Street and Sixth Avenue to Stonewall, which is known as the birthplace of the LGBTQ rights movement.

The march was organized by the organization Lambda Independent Democrats.

Tweets and video from the march showed a diverse crowd of protesters waving signs and banners and chanting “Dump Trump!”

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) addressed the crowd, saying, “Let me remind people of why we’re here. The pioneers at Stonewall were alone, but they fought and fought and eventually they won. We are gonna do the same thing!”

“It’s so appropriate that we are at Stonewall today, because we are here to say we stand up to oppression just like our LGBT brothers and sisters stood up to oppression that fateful evening: June 28, 1969,” said NY State Sen. Brad Hoylman (D).

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
Melissa McCarthy kills it as Sean Spicer in SNL White House press conference
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+