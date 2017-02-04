Thousands of LGBTQ protesters rally against Trump at historic Stonewall Inn

A marcher at the Stonewall protest Feb. 4, 2017 (Twitter.com)

Thousands of LGBTQ anti-Trump protesters and their supporters jammed the streets around New York City’s historic Stonewall Inn on Saturday in a show of solidarity against the new administration’s discriminatory policies.

According to NBC New York, the protesters waved yellow flags and marched from the intersection of Eight Street and Sixth Avenue to Stonewall, which is known as the birthplace of the LGBTQ rights movement.

The march was organized by the organization Lambda Independent Democrats.

Tweets and video from the march showed a diverse crowd of protesters waving signs and banners and chanting “Dump Trump!”

Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) addressed the crowd, saying, “Let me remind people of why we’re here. The pioneers at Stonewall were alone, but they fought and fought and eventually they won. We are gonna do the same thing!”

“It’s so appropriate that we are at Stonewall today, because we are here to say we stand up to oppression just like our LGBT brothers and sisters stood up to oppression that fateful evening: June 28, 1969,” said NY State Sen. Brad Hoylman (D).

1000s of LGBTQ NYers show solidarity w/ immigrants, Muslims, & refugees @ #Stonewall. NY is beautiful. #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/oo1mdy2oW7 — Daniel Altschuler (@altochulo) February 4, 2017